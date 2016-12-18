Van Wert Police

December 10, 3:19 p.m. — Kevin W. Hughes, 55, of 617 Woodland Ave., was charged with assault and possession of marijuana as a result of an incident in the 200 block of East Main Street.

December 7, 2:36 a.m. — Tyron C. Knuckles, 46, of 631 S. Washington St., was charged with domestic violence, as well as possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, as a result of an incident that occurred at his residence.

November 30, 3:39 p.m. — An unknown amount of money was taken from the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption donation box at Wendy’s restaurant, 1234 S. Shannon St.

November 30, 1:32 a.m. — Jeffrey A. Duncan Jr., 28, of 1140-L Bell Ave., was cited for operating a vehicle while impaired (OVI) following a traffic stop near the intersection of Shannon Street and Ervin Road.

November 29, 8:57 a.m. — Crystal L. Kline, 33, of 907 E. Crawford St., was charged with domestic violence as a result of an incident at her residence.

Delphos Police

December 13, no time listed — Felecia Ramsey, 42, of Delphos, was charged with domestic violence as a result of an incident that occurred in the 500 block of South Main Street.

December 13, no time listed — Joseph Lindeman, 23, of Elida, was cited for a traffic offense, as well as driving while under a random selection suspension.

December 13, no time listed — Jason Sevitz, 35, of Delphos, was arrested on a charge of probation violation. He was turned over to deputies from the Allen County Sheriff’s Office.

December 12, no time listed — Paul Burkholder, 35, of Lima, was cited for driving while under a non-complaince license suspension.

December 10, no time listed — Robert Boggs, 43, of Delphos, was cited for OVI and driving while under a license suspension, as well as an open container violation, as a result of a traffic stop on South Main Street.

December 10, no time listed — Derek Kemper, 17, and Dylan Van Loo, 20, no city of residence listed, were cited for underage consumption of alcohol.

December 8, no time listed — Evie Tussing, 37, of Delphos, was cited for driving while under a license suspension following a traffic stop on East Fifth Street.