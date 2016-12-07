By Payton Knittle

This evening Crestview Elementary will be performing its annual Christmas program. It will start at approximately 7 p.m. in the elementary gym and it is directed by music teacher Lindsey Newlove. Elementary students will sing many seasonal favorites in their performance.

The Crestview FFA has been selling beef sticks for a month now. Each beef stick is one dollar and there are 10 different flavors from sweet to spicy. Each beef stick sold helps the FFA to pay for FFA weeks and classroom projects. Sales will continue until February 18.

The Crestview baseball team has kicked off their off-season workouts. They started hitting last week and also had throwing this last Sunday. Jacob Painter senior baseball player said, “I enjoy the off season workouts because it’s a chance to get better but also a time to bond with other teammates.” They have hitting Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, also pitching and catching on Sundays. Their hope is that their off-season workouts produce a successful spring.