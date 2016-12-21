SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports

CONVOY — The Crestview Knights raced out to an early lead, and never looked back during Tuesday’s 77-45 non-conference win over the Fort Jennings Musketeers.

Javin Etzler scored 10 of his game-high 23 points in the opening period, and the Knights led 20-9 after one quarter. Etzler and Kline accounted for 12 of Crestview’s 21 second quarter points, and the Knights enjoyed a 41-21 halftime lead.

The Musketeers pulled to within 15 points midway through the third quarter, but could get no closer. The Knights clamped down defensively and led 61-37, then outscored Fort Jennings 16-8 in the fourth quarter.

When all was said and done, nine players scored for Crestview.

Along with Etzler’s 23, Kline finished with 14, Grant Schlagbaum scored 9, while Derek Stout and Trevor Gibson each had 8 points.

The Knights shot 50 percent from the floor, 83 percent from the free throw line, and outrebounded the Musketeers 24-22. The Knights turned the ball over just six times, and forced Fort Jennings into 22 turnovers.

“I thought all of our guys were ready to play tonight,” head coach Jeremy Best said. “We got deep into our bench, and that’s something that we’ll try to continue to develop.”

“You never know what situations come about — injuries, illnesses, foul trouble in games,” Best added. “Competition is what makes us better, and if we have good competition amongst ourselves, that’s a good problem to have.”

Coming into Tuesday night’s game, 6-4 junior center Brandon Wehri averaged 19 points and nine rebounds for Fort Jennings. He was held to 11 points (nine in the first half), and five rebounds.

“He’s a really nice post player, and I thought we did a really good job on our post double, and our rotation was better,” Best said.

Fort Jennings (2-3) will host Lincolnview Friday night, while the 3-0 Knights will travel to Miller City.

“They are unbelievably aggressive,” Best said of Miller City. “They constantly are coming at you, and they ram the ball down your throat, so we’re going to have to be on our toes and play with some toughness and some attitude.”

Friday’s game will air live on WKSD 99.7 FM, and will stream live on The Van Wert independent, www.thevwindependent.com.

Box score

Crestview 20 21 20 16–77

Ft. Jennings 9 12 16 8–45

Crestview (77) — Drew Kline 14, Wade Sheets 2, Javin Etzler 23, Spencer Rolsten 6, Derek Stout 8, Trevor Gibson 8, Derick Dealey 2, Grant Schlagbaum 9, Jace Vining 5.

Fort Jennings (45) — Logan Hardeman 10, Ian Finn 8, Luke Trentman 7, Brandon Wehri 11, Austin Luebrecht 2, Erik Klausing 5, Ian Ricker 2.

JV: Crestview won 48-27