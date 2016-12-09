Kim Lee Chehi, 59, of Defiance, passed away Tuesday, December 6, 2016, at the Twin Rivers Care and Rehabilitation Center in Defiance.

He was born June 20, 1957, in Paulding, the son of Lewis and Helen (Westfall) Chehi, who both preceded him in death. He married Linda (Deatrick) Chehi, who survives in Defiance.

Other survivors include a daughter, Janine Maxine; one stepson, Terry; a stepdaughter, Sandy; two sisters, Betty Sprow of Hicksville and Pam (Ivan) Talmage of Grand Rapids; and many nieces and nephews.

Two sisters, Ethel Maxine (Chehi) McCague and Phyllis Kay (Chehi) Denning; and five brothers, Lewis Rayburn Chehi, Robert Ronald Chehi, David Ray Chehi, Bruce Allen Chehi, and Dennis Lynn Chehi, also preceded him in death.

A memorial service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, December 17, at Zion Lutheran Church in Defiance, with Pastor Timothy G. Reynolds officiating. Burial will follow in in Riverside Cemetery in Defiance, with graveside military honors rendered by Amvets Post 1991 at the church and cemetery.

Preferred memorials: To the family.

