Gary Clay, president of Van Wert Federal Savings Bank, has announced the appointment of Mike Keysor to the bank’s Board of Directors.

Keysor serves on the Board of Trustees of Van Wert County Hospital, as president of the Van Wert County Regional Airport Authority, treasurer of the Lincolnview Bible Board, and is on the Community Health Professionals/Visiting Nurses Association Board of Directors.

Keysor is a 1987 graduate of Paulding High School and a 1991 graduate of the University of Toledo, with a bachelor’s degree in business management.

He began working during college at RDSI, a subsidiary of The State Bank and Trust. After graduation, he was hired full-time at the State Bank and Trust. In 1992, Keysor began working for Custom Assembly — a family owned business. He currently serves as president of Custom Assembly, which has seven different locations throughout the United States.

Keysor lives in the Van Wert community with his wife, Kelly, and two children, Jacob and Delaney.