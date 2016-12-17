DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

ST. MARYS — The Van Wert Cougars defeated St. Marys 67-54 in their Western Buckeye League opener behind a 27-point performance by Jacoby Kelly on the Roughriders’ home court Friday night.

Kelly and the Cougars scorched the nets, especially from three-point range, making 10 of 14 (71.4 percent) from behind the arc, including seven by the junior point guard. Van Wert was also 14 of 21 from two-point range (66.7 percent) for an overall field-goal percentage of 68.6 percent.

The Cougars also made 9 of 11 free throws in the game (81.8 percent).

Defensively, Van Wert held the Roughriders to 20-of-44 field goal shooting (45.5 percent), including 4 of 7 three-pointers (57.1 percent). St. Marys was 10 of 12 at the free throw line (83.3 percent).

The Cougars got out to a big first-quarter lead, garnering a 10-point advantage, 23-13, by the end of the period, and basically played mostly even from there. The ‘Riders cut the lead to eight points, 37-29, at the half and both teams scored 10 points in the third stanza to maintain that lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Van Wert was able to make key shots — and hit its free throws — down the stretch to outscore St. Marys 20-15 in the final period.

In addition to Kelly, the Cougars had two other players in double figures, with Dylan Lautzenheiser scoring 14 points and Nate Place adding 10 points for Van Wert. St. Marys’ Derek Jay had 24 points, including three three-pointers and a 5-of-5 performance at the charity stripe, while Drew Jacobs added 11 points for the Roughriders.

St. Marys outrebounded the Cougars, 19-14, but also had five more turnovers, 15-10.

Van Wert is now 2-1 on the season and 1-0 in the WBL.

The Roughriders won the junior varsity contest 39-28.

The Cougars will next play Tuesday evening at Wayne Trace. The game will stream live on WERT Radio and also on the Van Wert independent (www.thevwindependent.com).

Box score

Van Wert 23 14 10 20—67

St. Marys 13 16 10 15—54

Van Wert (67) – Jacoby Kelly 27, Nate Place 10, Nick Gutierrez 4, Dylan Lautzenheiser 14, Drew Bagley 6, Blake Henry 6. Totals: 24 9-11 67

St. Marys (54) – Drew Jacobs 11, Colin Clemons 4, Derek Jay 24, Bo Kuenning 2, Braden Dunlap 4, Jacob Grannon 8, Ethan Mielke 1. Totals: 20 10-12 54.

JV score: St. Marys won 39-28