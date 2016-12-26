Keith Robert Myers, 55, of Van Wert, passed away Friday, December 23, 2016.

He was born December 28, 1960, in Van Wert, the son of Robert W. and Anita M. (McPike) Myers, who both preceded him in death. On April 12, 2012, he married the former Robin L. Bendele, who survives.

Keith was a self-employed farmer and was previously employed by Quality Farm and Fleet as a supervisor, and Eaton Corporation in Van Wert. He was a member of Kingsley United Methodist Church; Mercer Lodge 121, Free and Accepted Masons, where he was a past master; Spencerville Chapter 169, Royal Arch Masons; Delphos City Council; a life member of Ancient Accepted Scottish Rite, Valley of Toledo; and Spencerville Chapter of Order of Eastern Star.

In addition to his wife, survivors include three faithful companion dogs, Bandit, Bengee, and Baxter.

Funeral services will be conducted at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, December 28, at Kingsley United Methodist Church in rural Van Wert County. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery in Ohio City.

Visitation is from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services Wednesday at the church.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to McPike/Myers Scholarship Fund, c/o Robin Myers or the church.

Den Herder Funeral Home in Paulding is handling arrangements.

