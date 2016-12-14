Submitted information

The Junior Fair Board has set the date and time for the 2017 show steer, performance steer, and dairy steer weigh-in. Steer exhibitors should set their calendars for Saturday, January 14, from 8-10 a.m. at the Junior Fair Beef Barn on the Fairgrounds.

Animals not in line to be weighed at the end of the time may be disqualified from participation in the 2017 Van Wert County Junior Fair. Exhibitors may allow someone else to weigh in their animals for them if they are unable to be present for the weigh in.

Furthermore, those who are planning to exhibit their steers at the Ohio State Fair are responsible for contacting the Ohio State Fair office for information regarding identification and tagging.

Exhibitors should plan to come in the gate next to the Extension office, and leave through Gate 4 (livestock gate during fair) to help with the flow of traffic. Be prepared to wait, as the process takes a bit longer than the other weigh-ins, but feel free to come in and help with other exhibitors and the Junior Fair Board to help ensure the process goes as quickly as possible.