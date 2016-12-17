Submitted information

The Junior Fair Board invites the public to join it for a fun walk-through at the 4-H Holiday Lights display sponsored by the Interstate Exchange 4-H Club.

Cost for the walk is $1 a person, with all proceeds to benefit the Junior Fair barn restoration projects. Enter at gate 4 on Fox Road for parking.

The walk takes around 30-45 minutes and measures out to approximately 2,400 steps. Area residents can enjoy the more than 80 displays at their own pace.