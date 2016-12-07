John L. Marshall, 70, of Van Wert, passed away at 5:07 p.m. Tuesday, December 6, 2016, at the Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center after a courageous, hard-fought, three-year battle with colon cancer.

John was born August 3, 1946, to John C. and Evelyn (Froney) Marshall, who both preceded him in death. On May 12, 1990, he married Therese (Jacobs) Marshall, who survives.

Other survivors include two sons, Kenneth (Karri) Marshall of Centerville and Jason (Niki) Krol of Decatur, Indiana; two daughters, Dawn Marshall of Cary, North Carolina, and Lisa (Ron) Schomaeker of Payne. He is also survived by his sister, Sharon Hoover of Abbeville, Louisiana; a brother-in-law, Anthony (Jennifer) Jacobs of Pickerington; his mother-in-law, Carmen Jacobs of Van Wert; and six grandchildren, London Marshall, Bailey, Macee, and Dodger Krol, and Shayla and Kellen Schomaeker. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

A brother-in-law, Claude Hoover; his sister-in-law, Rosemary Hegemeier; twin nephews, Lyle and Kyle Hoover; and three brothers by heart, Carl Booher, Spike Haines, and Bob Germann, also preceded him in death.

John enjoyed spending time with his family and his little puppy, Princess. He also enjoyed riding his Harleys, taking his 1965 Buick Gran Sport to car shows, going to flea markets, building model cars, and going to the shooting range. He always looked forward to his annual trip Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, with his wife. John had a great sense of humor and was quite a talker. He was always there to lend a hand or give advice when people needed him and that is why he will be missed by many. He organized and ran many car shows in the Van Wert area.

John and his wife were grand marshals for the 2015 Peony Festival Parade. People always wanted a copy of John’s famous sloppy joe recipe, which he served at several events over the years.

He retired from Eaton (Aeroquip) Corporation in 2008 after 37 years of service. John also retired from the Ohio National Guard as a sergeant first class after 20 years of service. He received the Army Commendation Medal in 1989.

John served as First Ward Councilman for the City of Van Wert from January 2008 to September 2016, and he was very instrumental in getting the town cleaned up. He also had served on the Solid Waste Management Board, the Woodland Cemetery Board, the hot Air Festival Committee, the Peony Festival Committee, and the Wheels and Wings Committee. He was a member of Knights of Columbus Council 6034, American Legion Post 178, Van Wert County Outdoorsmen Association, Tri State Gun Collectors Club, and the National Rifle Association. He was a 1964 graduate of Van Wert High School and a member of St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in Van Wert, where he served as an usher.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Monday, December 12, at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, with Father Stanley Szybka and Father Charles Obinwa officiating. Burial will be in Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert, with graveside military honors rendered by combined units of Legion Post 178 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5803, both in Van Wert.

Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. Sunday, December 11, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert, where a rosary service will be held at 7:30 that evening.

Preferred memorials: Van Wert Fire Department, the Van Wert County Humane Society, or the Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center.

Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.