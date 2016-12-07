Print for later

Jacqueline J. Bates, 86, of Van Wert, passed away at 11:58 p.m. Tuesday, December 6, 2016, at Hearth & Home in Van Wert.

She was born February 1, 1930, in Van Wert, the daughter of J. Howard and Josephine (Hawkins) King, who both preceded her in death. On April 29, 1961, she married Edwin L. Bates, who survives in Van Wert.

Other survivors include two children, Jeff (Jan) Bates of Perrysburg and M. Scott Bates of Van Wert.

A sister, Gloria Stittsworth, also preceded her in death.

Jacqueline was a member of First United Methodist Church in Van Wert. She was also a member and volunteer for the American Red Cross and was a member of the Thomas Edison Mothers Club.

Private family services will be conducted. Burial will be in Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert.

There will be no visitation.

Preferred memorials: Thomas Edison Endowment Fund in Van Wert or State of the Heart Hospice in Greenville.

Arrangements were handled by Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert.

Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.