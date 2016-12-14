The Lincolnview 3rd and 4th grade classes presented “Holiday Snowtime” on December 8 to a full house. Under the direction of Jennifer Slusher, this musical adventure featured a newsroom full of characters such as Kris Moss, Bud D. Elf, Frosty the Snowman and Carole Sing. During the news report we could see a family room full of students eagerly watching the news and reacting to the weather report, special guest stars and more. The cast and students did a fantastic job and this was indeed a musical adventure full of Christmas cheer! (Photo submitted.)