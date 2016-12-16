Submitted information

GROVER HILL — Area residents are invited to a party to celebrate the birthday of Jesus in word and song. Praising God for His gift of love to the world in Jesus with family and friends is a nice way to begin the Christmas holiday and it adds a special meaning to the day.

The congregation of Grover Hill Zion United Methodist Church hopes to see area residents as it worships King Jesus, God’s gift of Love, together as it performs the Christmas story in song, in scriptures, during a candlelight service.

The Grover Hill Zion United Methodist Church Christmas Eve service begins at 7:30 p.m. December 24. The church is located at the corner of Harrison and First streets in Grover Hill.

For more information, contact Pastor Mike Waldron at 419.233.2241 or mwaldron@embarqmail.com.

All are welcome in this place. Merry Christmas.