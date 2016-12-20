Gloria M. Flanagan, 90, of Southern Pines, North Carolina, passed away Monday, December 19, 2016, at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital.

A memorial service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Friday, December 23, at Brownson Memorial Church in Southern Pines.

Mrs. Flanagan was born in Binghamton, New York, the daughter of Lawrence and Ethel Acker, who both preceded her in death. After graduating from high school, she attended The Baptist Institute in Philadelphia.

Gloria had served in the United States Army’s Women’s Army Corps (WACs) as a cryptographer during the Korean Conflict. While stationed in Germany, she would meet and later marry Billy Flanagan. After an honorable discharge, she would return to the States. In 1953, she would settle in Van Wert, where she would raise a family. Gloria moved to Southern Pines in 1989.

Mrs. Flanagan was the wife of Billy Flanagan, CW4 (retired) of Southern Pines. She was the mother of Bernerd Flanagan of Barre, Vermont, and Shelly Smith (husband Les) of Celina. She is also survived by a sister-in-law, Patricia Davis.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Brownson Presbyterian Church, 330 S. May St., Southern Pines, NC 28387.

