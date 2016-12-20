Frank “Nick” Wilson, 79, of Delphos, passed away Saturday, December 17, 2016, at St. Rita’s Hospice Center in Lima.

He was born March 30, 1937, in Landeck, the son of Burgan and Marie (Sauber) Wilson, who both preceded him in death. On February 27, 1965, he married the former Judith A. Moenter, who survives in Delphos.

Other survivors include three sons, Criss (Ginger Ellis) Wilson of Kerrville, Texas, Greg (Cristina Alonso) Wilson of Arlington, Virginia, and Mark (Elizabeth) Wilson of Delphos; three brothers, Bob (Margaret) Wilson of South Bend, Indiana, Eugene (Mary) Wilson of Beavercreek, and Mike (Joyce) Wilson of Fishers, Indiana; a sister, Marilyn Otte of Delphos; one brother-in-law, Frank Campanile; a brother- and sister-in-law, Rob and Janice Clark of Grove City; three grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Five sisters, Maxine Link, Coleen Wilson-Millet, Kay Campanile, Carolyn Masten, and Joan Wilson, also preceded him in death.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, December 23, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Delphos, with Father Dennis Walsh officiating. Burial will be in Resurrection Cemetery in Delphos.

Visitation is from 2-8 p.m. Thursday, December 22, at Harter and Schier Funeral Home in Delphos, where a parish wake will be held at 7:30 that evening.

Preferred memorials: St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, St. John’s Teacher Endowment Fund, St. John’s Cemetery, or the Allen County Humane Society.

