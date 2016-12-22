First United Methodist Church in Van Wert invites the public to attend its Christmas Eve and Christmas day services.

A family Christmas Eve service involving youth and families will be held at 4 p.m. on December 24 and will feature music performed by children and youth along with stories of Christmas. All ages are welcome to attend.

The traditional Christmas Eve service with the Senior Chancel Choir begins with candlelight music at 9:30 p.m. Instrumental and vocal selections will set the mood for the 10 p.m. service. The congregation will hear the Christmas story from the scriptures, interspersed with carols and Christmas songs sung by the choir and congregation.

Larry Wendel will be the officiant. Paul Hoverman is the director of the Senior Chancel Choir of First Church. Gloria Wendel is the primary accompanist and organist.

First Church will hold one service on Christmas morning at 10 a.m. It will include traditional and contemporary Christmas songs and carols. Jana Thompson will present the Christmas day message.

First United Methodist Church is located at 113 W. Central Ave., across from Fountain Park in downtown Van Wert. The pastors are the Rev. Gus Christo-Baker and the Rev. Paul Miller.