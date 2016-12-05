Van Wert Lodge 1197, Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, held its annual Memorial Service on Sunday, December 4. This service, held each year on the first Sunday in December, is a time for Elks to pause and pay their respects to members who have passed away during the year. This year, the lodge remembered the following deceased members: James D. Hayes, William E. Frey, Michael J. Gearhart, Robert A. Rothfuss, Robert D. Lininger, Ronald B. Miller, Alfred W. Schell, Leigh E. Eisenhauer Jr., and George M. Pierce. Shown (from the left) are Pastor Greg Leigh, who delivered the main eulogy; vocalist Laura Leigh; and Lodge Chaplain Larry D. Miller. (Elks photo)