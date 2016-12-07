By Hope Wallace

The Second Annual Elf Workshop will be getting underway Thursday, December 8 from 6-9 p.m. Featured projects are a wide selection of Wine cork ornaments, owl pinecone ornaments, one-of-a-kind snowflakes earrings, and cork-slice pendants. Make one or make them all! Prices are $6 each project or $22 for all. Price includes your first glass of house wine and unlimited hot chocolate (additional wine at regular WAC prices). Feel free to bring snacks and invite your friends. RSVP is suggested, pay upon arrival.

Have you checked out the current show and sale at the Wassenberg? The Artists’ Exhibit & Sale is a great way to support local and regional artists and an even better way to find a unique, lasting gift for those you love. This exhibit will be in place until December 18, and we are open until 9 p.m. every Thursday night for your shopping convenience.

Check out our new David Humphrey Miller paintings! The Brent Stevens family recently donated more original paintings and prints of sketches by David. We are excited to see this collection grow yet again. A huge thank you for this family’s generosity.

Call for entries–Enchanted! The Enchanted Exhibit will explore fantasy, faeries; and their gardens & houses, dragons, wizardry, elves and anything that means magical to you. This show is open to anyone 15 years old and up and is an all-media show accepting drawings, paintings, sculpture and photography. Art intake is scheduled for January 6-7, 2017. A $25 entry fee gets you the opportunity to display four (4) pieces of your artwork from January 14-29, 2017. We encourage you to list your work for sale, but it is not mandatory. Complete guidelines are available online, here at the art center or give us a call and we can send you a prospectus.

We have four barrels of coats, hats and other warm things collected for our Warm Up the Ridge campaign, thank you! We are still collecting clean, new and used items (in good condition, please!) such as hats, gloves, warm socks, coats, boots, and blankets, through December 20, for the Pine Ridge Reservation. The more items the better. The focus would be on adult sizes, but children’s clothing will be welcome as well. Simply drop off your items here at the Wassenberg Art Center during our regular hours and we will see they warm someone up.

Art Classes:

Classic Watercolor: is held on Tuesdays, from 10 a.m. – noon. On-going. $40 art center member price/$45 regular price. Instructor: Pat Rayman. Materials required. Online sign up available.

ArtNight: Free, now with low-cost featured projects! Thursdays 6 – 9 p.m. Ongoing. Cash bar. Check out our website, Facebook page or give us a call. Each Thursday includes a low-cost feature project and the price includes one glass of house wine. Additional available at regular art center prices.

ArtReach (ages 7–11 and 12–15) Ongoing: Sign up whenever you want. We still have space available in our popular ArtReach after school art program! Ages 7-11 meet on Tuesdays and ages 12 and up meet on Thursdays. This after-school art program continues

for the duration of the school year. Students receive a snack and then get down to creating! Parents can drop off their youngsters after school and pick them up at 5 p.m. Our program provides students with a much needed boost in visual art instruction, which has been proven to boost critical thinking, math skills and many other academic and social benefits. Cost for the program is charged monthly and is $40 for Wassenberg Art Center members and $45 for regular price during the regular school year. Most supplies will be provided. All holidays and cancellations will follow Van Wert City School schedules. An online registration is also available on our website. Need-based scholarships are also available on a limited basis and go quickly. Please contact the Wassenberg Art Center for more information.

For more information on exhibits or to sign up for classes and events visit: wassenbergartcenter.org. The Wassenberg Art Center is located at 214 South Washington Street (former Van Wert Armory). We can also be reached by telephone at: 419.238.6837, email: info@wassenbergartcenter.org and our website is: wassenbergartcenter.org.