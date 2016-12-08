Print for later

Tweet about it

E. Marcile Hoghe, 96, of Van Wert, passed away at 9:39 a.m. Wednesday, December 7, 2016, at the Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center.

She was born March 13, 1920, a daughter of Logan and Pearl (Strohl) Baer, who both preceded her in death. On September 10, 1939, she married Gayle F. Hoghe, who died July 4, 2007, after 68 years of marriage.

Marcile is survived by two sons, Timothy L. (Colleen) Hoghe and Brad L. (Denise) Hoghe; two brothers, James (Ruth) Baer of Provo, Utah, and Jerry (Rosemary) Baer of Loveland, Colorado; 12 grandchildren; 25-great-grandchildren; 11 great-great-grandchildren; and a son-in-law, Ed Hoehn.

A son, Carl F. (Patricia) Hoghe; and one daughter, Tonnetta “Tonnie” Hoehn, also preceded her in death.

Marcile was a 1938 graduate of Van Wert High School and a member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Van Wert.

Funeral services will be announced at a later date.

There will be no visitation.

Preferred memorials: Emmanuel Lutheran Church.

Arrangements were handled by Brickner Funeral Home in Van Wert.

Condolences may be expressed at www.bricknerfuneralhome.com or emailed to bricknerfuneralhome@bright.net.