Donna Joan Kaiser, 89, of Van Wert, passed away at 5:52 p.m. Thursday, December 15, 2016, at the Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center.

She was born August 30, 1927, in Ohio City, the daughter of Don Samuel and Vera Gertrude (Hoffman) Brown, who both preceded her in death. On June 14, 1951, she married Harlan Raymond Kaiser, who died April 29, 2016. She was also preceded in death by a brother, Edsel W. Brown.

Family survivors include her two daughters, Linda L. Kaiser of Newark and Deborah S. (Robert A.) Gehres of rural Ohio City; a grandson, Brian J. (Nora) Gehres of Marysville; two great-grandchildren, Drew Allen and Anna Elizabeth Gehres; and a brother, Ronald L. (Marcia) Brown of Huntington, Indiana.

Donna was a 1945 graduate of Ohio City-Liberty High School and retired from Aeroquip Corporation after 26 years of service. She was baptized and a confirmed member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Ohio City and faithfully attended St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Van Wert. She was a past member of Hyler Chapter 432, Order of Eastern Star. Donna also enjoyed reading, music, and travel.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, December 20, at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, with the Rev. William C. Haggis II officiating. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery in Ohio City.

Visitation is from 9-11 a.m. Tuesday prior to the services at the church.

Preferred memorials: Brumback Library or Riley Children’s Hospital.

