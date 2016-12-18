Donald L. Bollenbacher, 87, of Rockford, passed away early Sunday morning, December 18, 2016, at the Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center.

He was born April 17, 1929, in New Corydon, Indiana, the son of Victor and Martha (Fahncke) Bollenbacher, who both preceded him in death. On June 18, 1950, he married the former F. Eileen Luth, who survives in Rockford.

Other survivors include four children, Charlene (David) Stephenson of Rockford, Joyce (Douglas) Laukhuf of Haviland, Diane (Grady) Shaner of St. Marys, and David (Vicki) Bollenbacher of Rockford; nine grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Jerome Bollenbacher of Rockford and Clifford (Laurabel) Bollenbacher of Marion; and a sister-in-law, Ruby Bollenbacher of Celina.

A brother, Lloyd Bollenbacher; one sister, Jane Luginbill; one brother-in-law, Vernon Luginbill; and a sister-in-law, Ruth Bollenbacher, also preceded him in death.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday, December 21, at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ near Rockford, with the Rev. Mark Rutledge officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Visitation is from 2-8 p.m. Tuesday, December 20, at Ketcham-Ripley Funeral Home in Rockford, and an hour prior to services Wednesday at the church.

Preferred memorials: Community Health Professionals in Van Wert or St. Paul’s United Church of Christ near Rockford.

