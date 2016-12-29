Van Wert independent news

Although it appears the Van Wert County Foundation is backing away from a proposal to allow a dog park to be located at Hiestand Woods, organizers are looking at the possibility of finding a site on city-owned property, while also continuing fundraising efforts to pay for the park.

Van Wert City Council heard an update Wednesday evening on a proposed dog park from Parks and Recreation Committee Chair Ken Markward. Markward noted that the foundation’s Board of Trustees has apparently decided not to allow a dog park at Hiestand Woods, although he noted a possibility that the park could be placed on city-owned property.

Meanwhile, those working to establish a dog park have raised $7,000 of an estimated $13,000 needed to fund the facility. The dog park would provide a fenced area where dog owners could let their animals exercise without a leash.

Area residents interested in supporting the project can receive information by calling Jan Spray at 419.203.8274 or Sarah Robeson at 419.605.7612.