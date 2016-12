Straley Realty & Auctioneers Inc. is looking past the frigid temps toward the spring, when pups will be ready to get outside and play again. The Dog Park Committee appreciates Straley’s generous donation toward the Van Wert Dog Park. Inquiries about this project may be directed to Jan Spray at 419.203.8274 or Sarah Robeson at 419.605.7612. (photo submitted)