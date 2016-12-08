Submitted information

Dog licenses for 2017 are currently on sale in Van Wert County at the Auditor’s Office, Room 205 in the Van Wert County Courthouse, and also at the following locations:

Hall Lumber Company, 122 S. Main St. in Convoy.

The Ramblers Roost Truck Stop on Lincoln Highway between Van Wert and Delphos.

Animal Clinic-Dr. Wilkin on Lincoln Highway in Van Wert.

Van Wert Veterinary Clinic-Dr. Trapp on Van Wert-Decatur Road in Van Wert.

Ohio City Express, 511 W. Carmean St. in Ohio City.

Delphos Ace Hardware, 242 N. Main St. in Delphos.

Emme Lu’s Pet Wellness Center LLC, 7079 U.S. 127 near Van Wert.

Dog House Grooming & Supplies, 117 N. Washington St. in Van Wert.

J & A Merchandising, 200 Walcott St. in Willshire.

A self-addressed, stamped envelope, along with the proper fee, must accompany the return of the application by mail. If purchasing at one of the above locations, dog owners should take the license application with them, if they received one by mail.

The license cost is $15 per tag. A penalty of $15 per one-year tag must be paid, in addition to license cost and fee, for licenses purchased for dogs 3 months of age or older after January 31, 2017.

A three-year and 10-year dog tag is available only in the Auditor’s Office during December and January only.

Kennel licenses are $75 for five tags. Extra tags are $1 each. The penalty for kennel licenses is $75 if purchased after January 31, 2017.

All dogs 3 months old or older are required to have a license. County residents may now order dog tags online from December 1-January 31 only at www.doglicenses.us/OH/VanWert/.