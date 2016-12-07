DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

The Arnold C. Dienstberger Foundation gave 24 Delphos area organizations an early Christmas present with its annual distribution of funds on Tuesday evening at the Delphos Club. A total of $320,000 was distributed, with Delphos Kiwanis and Delphos school systems were the biggest beneficiaries, with the Kiwanis receiving $57,000 for a splash pad for the Delphos swimming pool, and each of the school districts receiving $50,000 to use for a variety of projects, including technology purchases and staff development.

This year was the 19th annual distribution for the foundation, which was created with funds from the sale of nursing homes owned by Dienstberger to Vancrest Health Care Centers in the 1960s. Interest from investments is used each year to provide funds for a number of community organizations and projects.

Doug Harter, the foundation’s treasurer, put the focus of the evening in the proper place when he thanked recipient organizations for their work in the community.

“This evening is not about the Dienstberger Foundation, it’s about you all, the stars of the show, because without your volunteerism in Delphos, this wouldn’t be happening,” Harter said, adding, “It’s absolutely amazing, and we’re all very grateful for that.”

Other organizations and agencies receiving funds on Tuesday include the following:

Allen County DARE — $2,500 to be used for summer camp activities in Delphos.

American Legion Post 268 — $2,000 to be used to create a veterans hall of fame.

Delphos Athletic Boosters — $5,000 to provide maintenance for the Stadium Park track.

Delphos Canal Commission — $9,000 to provide a new roof for the former bank building that houses the canal museum.

Delphos Canal Days Festival — $3,500 to provide a laser light show during the annual Delphos festival.

Delphos Area Chamber of Commerce — $3,000 for Christmas lighting, a welcome sign near Delphos Jefferson High School, and a new welcome sign at another location.

Delphos Community Christmas Project — $15,000 to provide a nice Christmas to needy local families.

Community Health Professionals — $6,000 for use in CHP’s Patient Care Fund to be medication and equipment for uninsured and underinsured patients.

Community Unity — $2,000 for meals to be served to needy community members and yearly food distributions.

Delphos Cub Scouts — $500 for an unannounced project.

Delphos Fire and Rescue — $10,000 to purchase three new cardiac monitors for each of the department’s ambulances.

Delphos Habitat for Humanity — $5,000 to help build the organization’s ninth house in Delphos next spring.

Delphos Ministerial Association — $2,000 to the organization’s Good Samaritan Fund, which provides assistance to those stranded in Delphos each year.

Delphos Optimist Club — $5,000 to bring family-friendly events to the community and for other Optimist projects.

Delphos Police Department — $10,000 for dash cameras for the department’s cruisers.

Delphos Museum of Postal History — $9,000 for a Holocaust and World War II exhibit at the museum.

Delphos Public Library — $2,000 to help fund a project to digitize the library’s microfilm collection and create a searchable database of the information.

Delphos Rotary Club — $12,000 to bring Phil Dirt and the Dozers to this coming summer’s Music in the Park Series.

Delphos Senior Citizens Inc. — $22,500 to replace the center’s HVAC system, as well as provide funds for its Matter of Balance, Caregiver Support Group, and chore programs.

Delphos Stadium Club — $25,000 to provide sidewalks and other enhancements around the Delphos swimming pool.

St. Vincent DePaul Society — $7,500 to provide assistance for those in need in the community.

Inter-Faith Thrift Shop — $1,500 to help purchase items for the Thrift Shop Food Pantry, as well as assistance for needy families and individuals.

Those wanting to donate to the foundation can do so by sending a check to the Arnold C. Dienstberger Foundation, P.O. Box 223, Delphos, OH 45833.