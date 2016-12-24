David L. Gibson, 59, of New Haven, Indiana, passed away Wednesday, December 21, 2016, at his home following a brief battle with cancer. He was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in New Haven and Sons of the American Legion Post 420.

He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Lisa (Carrier) Gibson of New Haven; a son, Mark (Kristine) Gibson of Convoy; one daughter, Jeanne Gibson of Fort Wayne, Indiana; a sister, Peg (Dennis) LaRue of Columbia City, Indiana; three brothers, Michael (Chris) Gibson of Fort Wayne, Daniel (Debbie) Gibson of Farmington Hills, Michigan, and Kevin Gibson of New Haven; a grandson, Henry Gibson and another grandchild on the way.

His parents, Bob and Marcycle (Braun) Gibson; two nephews, John and Adam Gibson; and a sister-in-law, Dawn Gibson, also preceded him in death.

A Rosary service will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Monday, December 26, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 943 Powers St. in New Haven, with a Mass of the Christian Burial to follow at 11 a.m., with Father Bill Sullivan officiating. Burial will be in IOOF Cemetery in New Haven.

A celebration of life gathering will follow the funeral from 12:30-2:30 p.m. Monday at the Orchid Event Center, 11508 Lincoln Highway East in New Haven for friends and family to remember the devout father, husband, grandfather, brother, and friend that Dave was to all he knew.

In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials are to Masses at the church, Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana and Bishop Luers High School tuition assistance.

