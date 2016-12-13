Darwin W. “Hook” McClure, 81, of Grover Hill, passed away Friday, December 9, 2016, at Manatee Memorial Hospital in Bradenton, Florida, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born July 9, 1935, in Paulding County, the son of Floyd and Elma (Michael) McClure, who both preceded him in death. On August 7, 1955, he married his high school sweetheart and love of his life, Sharon (Hartzog) McClure, who survives.

Other survivors include two children, Robin (Phil) Farris and Terry (Lisa) McClure; five grandchildren, Chris (Ashley) Farris, Ryan (Nikki) McClure, Melissa (fiancé Brendan Webber) Farris, Alison (Josiah) Stoller, and Madison McClure; 10 great-grandchildren, Kaylee Hobbs, Keagan, Kasen, and Kendrix Farris, Caleb, Drew, Brianna, and Emily McClure, and Callen and Maylee Stoller; two brothers, Roger (Rosalie) McClure and Gary (Vicki) McClure; and a sister-in-law, Lenore DeMeo Hartzog.

A brother-in-law, Doyle (Ruthie) Hartzog, also preceded him in death.

Darwin was a fourth-generation, lifetime farmer in Paulding County who began his farming career with his father and later enjoyed many years farming with his son and grandson. He was a former co-owner of Grover Hill Grain Company and was also past president and director of Paulding Putnam Electric Cooperative.

He was a lifetime member of Middle Creek United Methodist Church, where he taught Sunday school for many years, while holding other positions within the church. While wintering in Florida, he attended West Bradenton Baptist Church and the PathFinders Sunday school class.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, December 16, at Middle Creek United Methodist Church in Grover Hill, with Pastor Eileen Kochensparger officiating. Burial will follow in Middle Creek Cemetery in Grover Hill.

Visitation is from 2-8 p.m. Thursday, December 15, at Den Herder Funeral Home in Paulding, and an hour prior to services Friday at the church.

Preferred memorials: To Hook’s Fund for Young Farmers, c/o Paulding County Area Foundation.

Condolences may be expressed at www.denherderfh.com.