VW independent/submitted information

CONVOY — Van Wert Area Economic Development Corporation Executive Director Stacy Adam, representing her sister, Sara J. “Sally” Penn, recently presented a $50,000 check to the Convoy Community Foundation.

The donation from Penn Holding will be used to set up a memorial endowment fund in the name of Adam and Penn’s mother, Linda Lee Bower, to provide two $1,000 scholarships to Crestview graduating seniors annually.

Mrs. Bower was a 1957 graduate of Convoy Union School, as was her husband, Jon. She worked at General Electric in Fort Wayne, Indiana, for 33 years. Both daughters were graduates of Crestview.

“I am thrilled to have the opportunity to give back to the Crestview community and to honor the memory of our mother,” Penn said.

The Convoy Community Foundation is a nonprofit charitable organization founded in 1979. Its purpose is to undertake and promote charitable activities for the benefit of individuals, groups, and communities in the Crestview School district. Endowment Fund donors may give bequests, legacies, devises, transfers, or gifts to the fund. All assets received will remain in perpetuity in a trust under the supervision of a local financial institution

“The foundation conducts its charitable activities using only the investment revenue generated by the principal,” Kulwicki said, noting that those who donate $ 5,000 or more will have a plaque permanently installed at Crestview Local Schools.

Those interested in making bequests or donations to the Convoy Community Foundation Endowment Fund are encouraged to contact a foundation trustee. Those trustees include Kulwicki; Joe Steffan, vice president; Bob Hall, treasurer; Marilyn Reed, secretary; and Germann, Ron Schumm, Bob Schumm, Gary Weck, Kristi Gamble, and Craig Miller.