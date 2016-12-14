By Payton Knittle

Crestview High School began first semester exams yesterday and today. Exams will continue next Monday and Tuesday before Christmas break. Teachers also have the opportunity to give exams during the two weeks after break. This format was to allow the exams to be spread out and give the teachers the option to give exams before Christmas break. Crestview Senior Jacob Painter said, “They seem a little unorganized, but I’m prepared for them.” Each exam will be done in a block period (roughly one hour and 40 minutes).

The Crestview High School Christmas Concert was Monday night at 7 p.m. in the Crestview auditorium. Jazz band, high school chorus, Knight Vision and the concert band all performed that night. Also the middle school had their Christmas concert last night. As sixth grade band, middle school band, sixth grade swing choir and middle school swing choir performed their holiday classics.

The Crestview Knights basketball team started up the season strong with a win over the Parkway Panthers JV and varsity teams last Saturday night at Parkway. The varsity won 54-44 and the JV won 58-49. The Knights’ next game is at Columbus Grove tomorrow night starting at 6 p.m. for JV. Crestview junior Trevor Gibson said, “I feel we are well prepared for the game and our team gets along good so we should be fine.”