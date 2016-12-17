SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports

COLUMBUS GROVE — The Crestview Knights used fourth quarter free throws to secure a hard fought 45-41 win at Columbus Grove. It was the Northwest Conference opener for both teams.

The Knights connected on just one basket in the final quarter, but went 8-of-12 from the charity stripe to move to 2-0 (1-0 NWC). Junior Derek Stout hit four of those free throws, and finished with a team high 13 points. Sophomore Javin Etzler also finished in double figures with 12 points.

On the strength of two Derek Kline baskets, and a basket and free throw by Stout, Crestview raced out to a quick 7-0 lead to start the game.

“I thought we played well early on,” head coach Jeremy Best said. “Getting off to that fast start was big for us.”

The Knights led 13-6 after one quarter, and 27-21 at halftime. Two quick baskets by Etzler early in the third quarter gave the Knights a 31-21 lead, but the Bulldogs kept chipping away and trimmed it to three, 35-32 at the end of three quarters.

Columbus Grove (1-4, 0-1 NWC) clamped down defensively and closed the gap to a single point on two different occasions in the fourth quarter, but never took the lead.

Rece Roney hit a three-pointer at the final buzzer, and finished with a team high 11 for the Bulldogs. He was the only Columbus Grove player to hit double digits.

“We’ve really only had 14 or 15 practices, but I like what we’re doing,” Best said. “We’re trying to find a pattern, we’re trying to find the right combination and that may take a while and that’s okay.”

“Our job as coaches is to keep plugging kids, building them up and coaching them up and trying to put them in situations to be successful,” the coach added.

The Knights will open the home portion of their schedule Tuesday night against Fort Jennings. The game will air live on WKSD 99.7 F.M, and will stream live on The Van Wert Independent (www.thevwindependent.com).

Box score

Columbus Grove 6 15 11 9–-41

Crestview 13 14 8 10–45

Columbus Grove (41) — Caiden Grothouse 7, Grant Cassidy 8, Grayson Flores 8, Logan Schroeder 2, Lachlan Clymer 1, Logan Malsam 4.

Crestview (45) — Drew Kline 4, Wade Sheets 5, Caleb Bagley 2, Javin Etzler 12, Trevor Gibson 1, Derick Dealey 2, Grant Schlagbaum 3, Spencer Rolsten 3, Derek Stout 13.

JV score: Columbus Grove won 44-37