Submitted information

The Van Wert County Relay for Life organization has scheduled meetings for its 2017 event, which will be held June 9, 2017, in Fountain Park.

Scheduled meeting dates, which are all to be held at 6 p.m. at the YWCA of Van Wert County, 408 E. Main St., will be held January 23, February 27, March 27, April 24, and May 22.

Relay for Life is also in need of more teams and more committee members to help with organizing the 2017 event. Skills needed include team recruitment, website management, event activity development, and youth engagement.