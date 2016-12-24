A number of Van Wert County officials were sworn in this week during a ceremony held in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court. Those sworn in include Eva Yarger (above), the new county prosecuting attorney, as well as Sheriff Thomas Riggenbach, County Common Pleas Judge Martin Burchfield, Commissioners Todd Wolfrum and Stan Owens, Recorder Kim Hughes, County Engineer Kyle Wendel, County Coroner Dr. Scott Jarvis, and County Treasurer Bev Fuerst. Dave Mosier/Van Wert independent