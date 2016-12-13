DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

Van Wert City Council welcomed new At-Large Councilman Bill Marshall and new economic development director Stacy Adam, continued its discussion on allowing limited alcohol sales on city property, and also introduced or adopted several pieces of legislation during its meeting on Monday.

Marshall, who was given the oath of office prior to the meeting by Mayor Jerry Mazur, will also chair Council’s Health-Safety-Service Committee.

Several people again spoke for and against a proposal to allow limited alcohol sales on public property. Pastor Paul Hamrick of First Friends Church spoke passionately against allowing alcohol sales on public property, citing the problems caused in the community by alcohol and drugs. Steve Haskin, who created Whitehorse Ministries, also spoke against allowing alcohol sales on city property, while local resident Linda Hartman again expressed her opinion that, while she’s not against alcohol sales during public events, she opposes doing so on public property.

Main Street Van Wert Program Manager Adam Ries presented a number of facts supporting allowing alcohol sales on public property, noting that he had talked to local law enforcement agencies about alcohol-related problems at local events that currently allow alcohol sales, although not on public property, such as Town Creek Live and the Harvest Moon Festival downtown, and the Van Wert Ribfest at the Van Wert County Fairgrounds.

“We can’t find any correlation between the number of liquor violations reported and the events where alcohol is served,” Ries told Council, while noting that no significant problems have been experienced at those events related to alcohol use.

Troy Miller, who is president of the Van Wert Area Economic Development Corporation, which hired Adam, also addressed the alcohol issue, noting that it’s tougher to buy alcohol at the above public events than it is to purchase it at a local gas station.

He also noted that Van Wert Taxi and several non-profit organizations also provide rides for those who imbibe too much at public events.

City Law Director John Hatcher noted that the current city ordinance banning alcohol use on city property will remain basically unchanged, with the exception of the following amendment: “unless the person is within an area designated for consuming alcohol in a lawfully obtained temporary liquor permit issued by the Ohio Department of Liquor Control”.

That permit, called the F Permit, spells out the process and restrictions on public alcohol sales within Ohio.

Council members later unanimously approved introducing the legislation allowing public alcohol sales, which will be read three times before passage, and then take effect 30 days after passage.

Other legislation introduced include an ordinance increasing water rates 5 percent and sewer rates 3 percent, and ordinances requiring trash collection companies to following the city recycling schedule, and to register with the city. Those measures will also be read three times.

Legislation adopted on Monday include an ordinance allowing the city to participate in an Ohio Department of Transportation project to repave portions of four state highways within the city. Those include a portion of Ohio 116 from Middle Point Road to US. 127, a portion of Ohio 118 from the south edge of the city to Ervin Road, a portion of U.S. 127 from Ervin Road to the railroad crossing, and one side of U.S. 224 near the intersection with Van Wert-Decatur Road.

The project will cost the city approximately $280,000, with ODOT picking up 80 percent of the project cost.

Other legislation adopted include one that allows leasing of property at the Van Wert County Regional Airport, and one approving rezoning four pieces of property on South Shannon Street, between Advance Auto Parts and Westwood Drive, from R-2 (residential) to B-3 (business/commercial).

The next regularly scheduled meeting of Van Wert City Council will be at 7:30 p.m. Monday, December 28. A special Council meeting will be held this Wednesday, starting at 6:30 p.m., to discuss possible future budget shortfalls.