LifeLinks Community School held its annual Christmas luncheon the Wednesday before Christmas break. Special guests included the S.F. Goedde Building staff, probation officers, Juvenile Court Judge Kevin Taylor, and LifeLinks board members. A group of students who went caroling at Vancrest Health Care Center the day before gave an encore performance of Christmas carols. The “elves” helped serve up the menu of ham, scalloped potatoes, dressing, and green bean casserole. Teachers and staff rounded out the feast with tons of wonderful goodies. (LifeLinks photo)