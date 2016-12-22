It’s not just about what is taught in the classroom. “Life” lessons are a huge part of what Vantage stands for and does throughout the year, and especially at Christmastime. Here are just a few examples to warm your heart on these cold days…

There will be lots of smiles on the faces of local children thanks to Vantage students and staff. Everyone pulled together to make sure children from 530 local families would have a merrier Christmas through the local Toss A Toy collection. Fundraisers, including Jeans days, an ugly Christmas sweater contest, program donations, buy-a-colorful-hair extension sale, and a change stall, raised over $3,500. Alumnus Nathan Zuber added nearly $600 from scrap metal donations for a record-breaking $4,100 raised for Toss A Toy! Amy Grothouse and her VCC classes shopped for the toys in spite of frigid temperatures and a 2 hour delay. “I once told my elves that my dream is to fill this stage full of toys for children… today they made my dream come true!!! A big thank you to Vantage students, staff, and Nathan Zuber and all of his wonderful friends that helped make Toss A Toy 2016 the best ever!”, exclaimed Grothouse.

Added to the packages of toys were 88 handmade wooden cars, trucks, and tractors lovingly made by students in the Building and Grounds program, which were individually cut out using band saws and made smooth as silk with power and hand sanders.

Health Technology students were also in the giving spirit as they visited Country Inn Assisted Living Center and handed out homemade Christmas cards while visiting and singing Christmas carols to the residents. Afterward, they shopped and wrapped gifts for eight children that they adopted through the Angel Tree ministry at Van Wert’s First United Methodist Church.

Wishing you a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!