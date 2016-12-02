Christine G. (Allen) Bashore, 52, of Convoy, passed away at 5:25 p.m. Wednesday, November 30, 2016, at the Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center surrounded by her loving family.

She was born May 5, 1964 in Lima, to Larry Allen, who preceded her in death, and Sue Allen, who survives. On September 11, 1982, she married Forest “Frosty” Bashore, who also survives in Convoy.

Survivors include two children, Zachary Bashore and Emily (Rylan) Yackey; two sisters, Linda Renner and Karen Barnes; her father- and mother-in-law, Bill and Rowena Bashore; and several nieces and nephews and their children.

A celebration of life will be conducted from 1-4 p.m. Sunday, December 4, at the Convoy Community Building.

Preferred memorials: Van Wert County Humane Society or the Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center.

Arrangements were handled by Cowan & Son Funeral Home in Van Wert.