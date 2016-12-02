Submitted information

Calvary Preschool’s annual open house is set for Tuesday, December 6, from 6-7:30 p.m. Parents, relatives, and friends are welcome to attend.

Crafts and Christmas items made by students will be displayed in the classrooms, while cake and punch will be served in the Fellowship Hall. A video presentation of school activities will be shown.

The Calvary Preschool teachers are Issa Ickes, 3-year-olds; Julie Stewart, 4-year-olds; and Vicki Chavarria

older 4-year-olds and 5-year-olds. Marilyn Agler is the administrator.

There are openings for this school year for children ages 3, 4, or 5 who reached those ages by August 1. Call the Preschool office at 567.259.3103 for more information.

The church is located at 10686 Van Wert-Decatur Road in Van Wert. Those interested may check out Calvary Preschool on Facebook at “Calvary Preschool Van Wert”.