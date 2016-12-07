Calli Marie Debacher of Decatur, Indiana, was stillborn at 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, December 6, 2016, at Adams Memorial Hospital in Decatur.

Survivors include her parents, Brent Moody and Elizabeth Marie Debacher, who both survive in Decatur; maternal grandmother Linda Moyer of Decatur; maternal grandfather Michael Debacher of Van Wert; a maternal great-grandmother, Jeannie Carpenter of Convoy; and two brothers, Kodi Buckland and Kolton Debacher, at home.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, December 9, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert. Burial will be in Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert.

Visitation is an hour prior to services Friday at the funeral home