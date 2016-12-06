Van Wert independent/submitted information

The Christmas season is in full swing at The Niswonger Performing Arts Center of Northwest Ohio, but amidst all the holiday cheer is yet another reason to celebrate. On Wednesday, December 7, at noon, individual tickets will be available for purchase to Broadway’s Rain: A Tribute To The Beatles presented by Vancrest Health Care Center.

Join Rain: A Tribute to the Beatles as it celebrates the 50th anniversary of the release of the Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band album! The celebration begins March 6, 2017, at 7:30 p.m., only at the Niswonger!

As “the next best thing to seeing The Beatles!” (Associated Press), Rain performs the full range of The Beatles’ discography live onstage, including the most complex and challenging songs that The Beatles themselves recorded in the studio, but never performed for an audience.

In addition to the updated sets that include brand new LED, high-definition screens and multimedia content, Rain will bring the Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band album to life in its entirety with the launch of the 2017 tour.

Together longer than The Beatles, Rain has mastered every song, gesture, and nuance of the legendary foursome, delivering a totally live, note-for-note performance that’s as infectious as it is transporting. Let Rain take area residents back with all of the songs from Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band, along with all of one’s other Beatles favorites, such as “I Want to Hold Your Hand,” “Hard Day’s Night,” “Let It Be,” “Come Together,” “Hey Jude” and more! This adoring tribute will take the audience back to a time when all you needed was love, and a little help from your friends.

Like The Beatles, the onstage members of Rain are not only supreme musicians, but electrifying performers in their own right. This tribute to the four guys who changed the music industry forever is sure to be a night to remember. And don’t forget, tickets and NPAC gift cards make great Christmas gifts!

This event is made complete with the generous sponsorship support of Belna Petroleum Inc. and 2016-2017 Season Sponsors: Van Wert Federal Savings Bank, Statewide Ford-Lincoln, and Chuck and Karen Koch.

Tickets for Broadway’s Rain: A Tribute To The Beatles will be available this Wednesday at noon and can be purchased online at NPACVW.ORG anytime or through the Box Office from noon-4 p.m. Monday through Friday, at 419.238.6722.

The Niswonger Performing Arts Center of Northwest Ohio is located at 10700 Ohio 118 on the south edge of Van Wert.