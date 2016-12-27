SCOTT TRUXELL/independent correspondent

It’s a unique story involving a father and his son.

Kenny Stabler is well-known play-by-play announcer for WKSD 99.7 radio, while Brady Stabler is a student-athlete at Wayne Trace High School.

Stabler has been broadcasting local high school sports for 28 years, but the past couple of seasons have been very special. That’s because he’s been able to enjoy his son’s basketball games, while broadcasting many of them on WKSD.

Brady is a key starter on this year’s 5-0 team. He started some games last year, and dressed for the state tournament two seasons ago.

“It’s just fun, and I treat it as any other game, I truly do,” the elder Stabler said. “I thought maybe it would be awkward at first, but it hasn’t been at all.”

“I just try to block it out and try to be the broadcaster, more so than the dad,”

His son echoed similar thoughts.

“I know he’s there, and it’s nice to have him there,” Stabler said. “I like to go up after the game and talk to him, but during the game I don’t think about it.”

Brady’s teammates also know his father is there calling the games.

“They usually ask about it the day of the game, and then afterwards in the locker room they ask about the (player of the game) awards, and who they think deserves them,” Brady said.

With a chuckle, the older Stabler said that he’s also heard feedback from radio listeners.

“I’ve been accused by many people already this year: hey, it’s okay to let loose, Brady’s doing really good, don’t be afraid to show a little emotion like you do for other kids,” Stabler said. “I know in the back of my mind, though, that I have to keep it professional.”

Broadcasting Brady’s games has come with a perk or two, the veteran broadcaster added.

“When we’re covering Wayne Trace, he’s coming home and telling me some of the things they’re working on, and shares his view on what they see about the (upcoming) opponent,” Stabler said.

When he’s not broadcasting his son’s games, Stabler enjoys them as a fan in the stands with his wife Rhonda. Daughter Libby is a pharmacy student at the University of Findlay, and is able to attend some games. Other times she listens to them online.

Along with playing basketball and being an all-Green Meadows Conference golfer, Brady is a 4.0 student and is ranked first in his class at Wayne Trace. He plans to study nuclear medicine at the University of Findlay.

Furthermore, since the fourth grade, he’s occasionally joined his father in the broadcast booth. He’s already served as a color commentator a couple of times this season, but he’s been filling in here and there for years.

“It was about midway through the football season and we were at Paulding,” Brady said. “I’d just gone with him to all the games (before then), and I just wanted to do it all the sudden.”

His father beamed with pride when talking about broadcasting alongside his son.

“He’s turning into a great young man,” Stabler said. “He’s been with me forever; he’s seen a lot of behind the scenes stuff, he’s been in a lot of locker rooms, and a lot of area coaches and other media people know him, and they’ve seen him grow up right beside me.”

“The big joke around is (when) the old guy has to go, sign the young guy up,” Stabler added with a laugh.

The younger Stabler said that, once in college, he’ll still help with broadcasts when needed, and when he’s available.