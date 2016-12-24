Submitted information

During the upcoming New Year’s weekend, the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) will be releasing the new (ATPS) titling system to county clerks of courts title offices.

In preparation for this upgrade, the current system will be unavailable to title offices on Friday, December 30. All title processing services will be unavailable during this time.

Contact the local clerk of courts title office to find out its designated hours of operation. The upgrade will neither change the look of Ohio titles nor the way they are processed.

The BMV would like to thank Ohioans in advance for their patience during this transition.