Augusta “Gussie” VanAutreve of Delphos passed away Wednesday, December 7, 2016, at Vancrest Health Care Center in Delphos.

She was born August 11, 1922, in Delphos, the daughter of August and Thresia (Seffernick) Fuerst, who both preceded her in death. On June 1, 1946, she married Edgar VanAutreve, who died August 11, 2016.

Survivors include three children, Mike (Patti) VanAutreve of Dayton, and Toni VanAutreve and Tom (Cindy) VanAutreve, both of Atlanta, Georgia; six grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and a brother, Urban Fuerst of Delphos.

Four sisters, Veronica “Fronnie” Rode, Rita Mater, Ella Rosa “Ellie” Bohnlein, and Alvena “Vena” Fuerst, also preceded her in death.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1:30 p.m. Monday, December 12, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Delphos, with Father George Mahas officiating. Burial will follow in St. John’s Cemetery in Delphos.

Visitation is from 4-8 p.m. Sunday, December 11, at Harter and Schier Funeral Home in Delphos, where a parish wake will be held at 7:30 that evening.

Preferred memorials: St. John’s Parish Foundation.

