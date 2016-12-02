DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

A Delphos man accused of killing a toddler could face the death penalty if convicted.

Christopher M. Peters, 26, pleaded not guilty to a four-count indictment charging him with one count each of aggravated murder, with death penalty specification; an unspecified count of murder; and counts of felonious assault and child endangerment, both felonies of the second degree, during an arraignment hearing held Wednesday in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court.

The maximum penalty for murder is 15 years to life, while the second-degree felonies each carry a maximum penalty of eight years in prison and a fine of $15,000.

Peters spoke clearly in saying he understood the charges against him prior to entering his pleas in the case.

Judge Martin Burchfield also removed the 10 percent clause from a $2 million bond set during Peters’ initial court appearance in Van Wert Municipal Court, meaning he would have to pay the entire amount in cash or commercial surety, as well as a $5,000 personal surety bond.

Prior to reading the indictment against Peters, Judge Burchfield appointed Lima attorney William Kluge to represent the defendant and also provided him with information on his rights as related to the case.

Judge Burchfield also told Peters of his rights to a speedy trial, noting that the Delphos man has the constitutional right to have his case come to trial within 270 days — approximately nine months — although he added that Peters can waive, give up, that right in order to better prepare his defense, which he opted to do.

The judge then scheduled a pretrial conference for 11 a.m. Monday, December 12. County Prosecutor Charles F. Kennedy III noted he has provided an evidentiary discovery package related to the case to Peters’ attorney.

The charges stem from the death of a 15-month-old child on November 15 at Peters’ residence.

Police and EMS personnel responded to a 9-1-1 call at 11:56 a.m. that day on a report of an unresponsive child at the Old Lincoln Inn Apartments. On first responders’ arrival, the child was determined to be dead, with no lifesaving measures possible.

Investigators from Delphos then asked for assistance from the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Department, as well as the Van Wert County Coroner’s Office, in investigating the case. The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation and Identification was also called in to assist with processing the scene.

Van Wert Coroner Dr. Scott Jarvis arrived at the scene and met with investigators, while the mother of the child and several neighbors and witnesses were interviewed during the initial stages of the investigation.

The apartment was processed by an evidence investigator from BCI&I’s Bowling Green office, while Dr. Jarvis ordered an autopsy to be performed at the Lucas County Coroner’s Office.

Delphos Police then obtained arrest warrants for Peters, who also lived at the apartment, but was not there when the child was discovered.

Peters was arrested November 18 in Fostoria by the United States Marshal’s Service and later extradited to Van Wert County.