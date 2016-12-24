Anna Carr, 70, passed away at 10 p.m. Thursday, December 22, 2016, at her residence in Ohio City.

She was born June 11, 1946, in Van Wert County, the daughter of Hugh V. and Martha Helen (Wiseman) Ainsworth, who both preceded her in death. On January 20, 1968, she married Bill Carr, who survives at the residence.

Other survivors include two sisters, Norma Jean Bowen and Sue (Leroy) Ernie, both of Ohio City; and two sisters-in-law, Joann Ainsworth and Deborah Ainsworth, both of Ohio City.

Four brothers, John D. Ainsworth, Thomas H. Ainsworth, Mark A. Ainsworth, and Edwin Wayne Ainsworth; a sister, Donna L. Ainsworth; and two sisters-in-law, Linda Ainsworth and Portia Ainsworth, also preceded her in death.

Private family services will be held at Cowan & Son Funeral Home in Van Wert, with burial in Woodlawn Cemetery in Ohio City.

Condolences may be expressed at cowanfuneralhome.com.