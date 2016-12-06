Submitted information

The Van Wert Animal Protective League has five beautiful kittens that are free to a good loving home. The woman who saved and raised them has a landlord with a “no pet” rule, but is being great about this due to the situation.

Area residents who have room in their hearts and home for a kitten (or two) can call The Animal Protective League at 419.238.5447 weekdays. If no one answers, leave a message and APL volunteers will return the call as soon as possible.

The Animal Protective League does not have foster homes or a shelter so if county residents have a pet that needs a new home, or would like a pet, call the above number. Those who have a pet needing a new home, need to keep the pet until a match can be made.

For more information or to become a volunteer, call Bobbie at 419.238.5447. Correspondence should be sent to: Animal Protective League, P.O. Box 321, Van Wert, OH 45891.