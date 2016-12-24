The employees of Alexander & Bebout Inc. and Kitchens, Inc. held their ninth annual food drive in conjunction with A & B’s annual Christmas party. The employees collected 117 food items during the drive. Games played at the Christmas party also netted a $550 contribution, along with a company match, allowing for a $1,100 donation to the United Methodist Cooperative Ministries Food Bank, in addition to the food donation. Shown are (from the left) Jeff McClure, Sara Zura, Teresa Parrish, Stan Hitchcock and John Contreras. (photo submitted)