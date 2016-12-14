It has been another wonderful Christmas time at the Niswonger! I know everyone really enjoyed the Andy Williams Christmas Extravaganza. It truly was a wonderful Christmas variety show. Sandi Patty certainly didn’t disappoint, and Elf was a fantastic Christmas show, Broadway style!

Now, we have one more shot of Christmas cheer for you and it comes from singer, pianist, composer, radio and TV host, sports personality, and ultimate stage entertainer John Tesh. Could one person fit anything more into a life? Oh yeah, how about a John Tesh Big Band Christmas show at the Niswonger in Van Wert, Ohio!

Well, that’s exactly what will happen this Saturday night. John Tesh will bring his band, music, personality, “Intelligence for Life” quips, and lots of Christmas cheer for you to enjoy before you start making plans for the Big Day: December 25!

John is looking forward to returning to the Niswonger where he performed to a packed house back in 2011. It’s hard to believe it has been five years since he and his band of great musicians played our performing arts center. People enjoyed his show so much that we felt it was time to bring his newest show back for you to enjoy.

Tesh got introduced to many in America as the ten-year host of Entertainment Tonight. But he also was a sports announcer, covering the Tour de France and the ‘92 and ’96 Summer Olympics as well as writing the very familiar theme song for the NBA on NBC. You would immediately recognize it. He has had his own TV shows and appeared on many others and currently does a syndicated radio show playing adult contemporary music interspersed with commentary he calls “Intelligence for Your Life.” He has a similarly named TV show I have seen on WTLW- 44 out of Lima, a good media partner of the Niswonger Performing Arts Center. In addition to all this, Tesh loves to tour his Christmas show and perform on piano throughout the year. He even does Christian Praise and Worship music.

With all this experience, you just know we’re going to have a fun time Saturday night with John Tesh and his Big Band. Believe it or not, one week from this Saturday will be Christmas Eve! We tried to time our Christmas concerts so you can get filled with the joy of the season, but yet have time to make plans for Christmas gatherings and time with family.

About 75 tickets remain for this Saturday’s performance, so bring some friends, have a nice meal beforehand and take in one last Christmas cheer, compliments of the Niswonger Performing Arts Center.

And don’t forget those gift cards for the music lover on your list. They are really flying out of the box office. Once you introduce a friend to the Niswonger, they will thank you over and again. We hear that story all the time.

I have to thank those of you who weathered the weather last Sunday night to attend our Messiah performance at First United Methodist Church in Van Wert. With snow and drizzle coming down outside, it cut the audience a bit, but a comfortably filled sanctuary experienced a tremendous and uplifting performance. All the chorus, orchestra, and soloists made it: nearly 80 total musicians on stage. The musicians came from New York City, Boston, Akron, Perrysburg, Lima, Cleveland, Bowling Green, Minster, and other communities throughout the area. To those in the chorus, the four soloists shared that they thought this was one of the finest Messiah choruses they have ever performed with. Bravo!

It was a blessing to work with so many great musicians and create such an inspirational performance of the masterwork Messiah. Thank you to those who attended. I only hope you were blessed half as much as we 80 musicians on stage were!

FINÉ.