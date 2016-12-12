HALLELUJAH! — Although the nasty weather kept many people at home, a chorus of approximately 60 area residents, a 17-piece chamber orchestra, and four professional soloists resulted in a great performance of Handel’s Messiah on Sunday evening at First United Methodist Church. The biennial performance was sponsored by the Van Wert County Foundation, in conjunction with the church (click here for more photos of the performance). Dave Mosier/Van Wert independent