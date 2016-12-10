Unfortunately, along with the holidays, it’s also now the season for increased risk of house fires — something seen this week in the area, with three house fires reported in the past three days. On Wednesday morning, three fire departments (Grover Hill, Oakwood, and Scott) were called to a house fire in Grover Hill, while the American Red Cross Disaster Team was also on the scene to help a family of two adults and two children after the loss of their home and belongings. At 8:30 Friday morning, four area fire departments and the Red Cross Disaster Team were called to Shenk Road near Delphos for a house fire (above). Responding to the fire were Delphos, Ottoville, Middle Point, and Fort Jennings fire departments, with a total of 25 firefighters on the scene. The house was considered a total loss, while two adults received assistance from the American Red Cross to find temporary housing. At 3:37 p.m. Friday, Van Wert Fire Department and the Red Cross were called to a fire on Chestnut Street in the city to assist a family consisting of two adults and three children in finding temporary housing due to smoke and water damage. (Red Cross photo)