DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

Six people were sentenced and several others appeared for hearings this week in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court.

Those sentenced on Wednesday include the following:

Daniel Morgan, 28, of Van Wert, was given 45 days in jail, with work release, with credit for 13 days already served, on a charge of obstructing official business, a misdemeanor of the second degree.

Jacob Thomas, 24, of Ohio City, was given five years of community control, including 90 days in jail, on a charge of trespass in a habitation, a felony of the fourth degree. Thomas must also undergo a substance abuse assessment and any treatment recommended, and must have no contact with the alleged victim in the case and not be within 1,000 feet of her.

Andrew Thomas, 35, of Ohio City, was given five years of community control, to include 60 days of jail, on an escape charge, a felony of the fifth degree. He must also undergo a substance abuse assessment and treatment, a drug court assessment, and pay a monthly probation fee.

James Ramirez, 26, of Van Wert, was given five years of community control, including up to six months in the Western Ohio Regional Treatment and Habilitation (WORTH) Center in Lima. He must also undergo a substance abuse assessment and any treatment recommended.

Two people were also sentenced on Tuesday. They include:

David Haught Jr., 30, of Ada, was given five years of community control, including 24 days in jail, on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a felony of the fifth degree. He must also undergo a substance abuse assessment and complete any treatment recommended, and also pay a monthly probation fee.

Amanda Miller, 30, of Van Wert, was given three years of community control on a charge of possession of criminal tools, a misdemeanor of the first degree. Her sentence also includes having to undergo a substance abuse assessment and any treatment recommended, as well as a monthly probation fee.

Also on Tuesday, two people changed their pleas to guilty in Common Pleas Court.

Christopher McLemore, 39, of Convoy, changed his plea to guilty to a 10-count indictment that includes seven counts of receiving stolen property, all fourth-degree felonies, and three fifth-degree felony counts of receiving stolen property.

Judge Martin Burchfield ordered a presentence investigation in the case and scheduled sentencing for 3 p.m. Tuesday, January 17, 2017.

Matthew Williams, 28, of Delphos, changed his plea to guilty to one count of theft of drugs, a fourth-degree felony; three counts of forgery, all fifth-degree felony charges; two counts of attempted burglary, also fourth-degree felonies (reduced from burglary, a felony of the third degree); and two counts of theft, both misdemeanors of the second degree.

Williams then requested, and was granted, treatment in lieu of conviction, and his case was stayed pending successful completion of a substance abuse treatment program.

On Wednesday, Terrence Branson, 21, of Van Wert, admitted to violating his bond and his treatment in lieu of conviction program by testing positive for drug use.

He was released on a surety bond, with the addition of regular drug testing, and sentencing was set for 9 a.m. Wednesday, January 4, 2017.

Noah Girod, 18, of Van Wert, had his sentencing postponed until 9 a.m. Wednesday, December 14.